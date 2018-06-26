Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster, especially if you have Han Solo's iconic gun at your side.
Harrison Ford's blaster seen in the Star Wars film Return of the Jedi sold for $550,000 (roughly £414,216, AU$742,115) at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends auction Saturday in Las Vegas.
Ripley's Believe It or Not bought Solo's blaster, Julien's said.
Solo's blaster was part of a Star Wars collection being sold by Return of the Jedi's art director James L. Schoppe.
Other items from Schoppe's collection that sold during the auction included an Imperial Scout Biker Scout Blaster that went for $90,625 (roughly £68,251, AU$90,625) and an Ewok prop ax for $11,000 (roughly £8,284, AU$14,848).
