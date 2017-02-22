Han Solo movie cast crams into Millennium Falcon for a photo

Apparently the Millennium Falcon cockpit is as big as those old Country Squire station wagons -- you can fit every kid on the block in there.

On Tuesday, the official Star Wars Twitter account and website released a photo of the cast of the upcoming young Han Solo stand-alone film. Only Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo, not Peter Mayhew this time) is in costume, and Woody Harrelson (who plays Han Solo's mentor) is in a baggy blue sweatshirt that almost looks like a bathrobe.

The rest of the photo includes Alden Ehrenreich as young Han (leather jacket over denim shirt), Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones" fame, Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian, and British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are also pictured.

The StarWars.com article notes that filming began Monday at London's Pinewood Studios.

Immediate fan reaction was mixed.

@starwars no offense but no one asked for this — sarah 🕵🏼‍♀️ (@wreckitsarah) February 21, 2017

@wreckitsarah@starwars they are just trying to make a buck off of the #StarWars name/franchise — Nicole P (@angels_daughter) February 21, 2017

@dommiddleton4@starwars Same. I'm really torn. I'll wait for some footage before I make my mind up though — Star Wars Legacy (@TheSWLegacy) February 21, 2017

@ActuallyBrandon My knowledge of this movie is [FORGOTTEN NAME] is Han and Donald Glover is Lando. — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) February 21, 2017

But others expressed -- let's call it a new hope.

@TheSWLegacy@starwars yeah same. It's like...i don't neeeeeed it but I was the same about rogue one initially and HO HO was I wrong — Dom (@dommiddleton4) February 21, 2017

Though some fans may feel a great disturbance in the Force, it's a little early to dump an entire shipment at just the first sight of an Imperial starship. There's plenty of time yet for things to come together. The yet-untitled film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.