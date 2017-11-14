CNET también está disponible en español.

Hammer-wielding raiders on mopeds rob London Apple Store

The gang escaped with thousands of pounds worth of iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.

The Apple Store on Regent Street in central London.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Like jewelry stores, Apple retail outlets packed with expensive gear evidently make tempting targets for thieves.

Early Monday morning, a gang of 10 robbers on five mopeds broke into the flagship UK Apple Store in central London's busy Regent Street, by driving a moped through the glass front doors, the Evening Standard reports. They threatened two security guards with hammers, and left after three minutes.

The raiders managed to escape with iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. Two iPhone Xs were later recovered. The store was back to normal operation later that morning.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

