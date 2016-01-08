Halo 5 update expands capacity of Forge mode maps and custom games

Halo 5: Guardians developer 343 Industries has deployed an update that more than doubles the number of maps and game variants that players can create and save in Forge mode.

Late on Thursday, 343 Industries announced on Twitter that the capacity for save files has increased from 40 to 100.

Forge Mode, first introduced in Halo 3, is an in-game editor that allows players to build their own multiplayer maps and create their own game mode rules. The popular mode has made its way to other games in the series, such as Halo: Reach and Halo 4.

Halo 5: Guardians shipped in October, but Forge mode did not arrive until December with a major free update.

343 Industries has promised to continue to release new content for Halo 5 through June 2016.

GameSpot's Halo 5 review was generally positive, but suggested that the game did not meet its full potential.

"In some ways, Halo 5 is the boldest Halo yet. The franchise's multiplayer is at its peak, with a mode I'm sure I'll return to several times over. But then there's the campaign, which introduces fluid new movement and open level design, yet can't tell a coherent story to match. There are signs of a phenomenal shooter here, but certain narrative aspects feel underdeveloped, holding the franchise's newest sequel back from true excellence."