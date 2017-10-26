Do you always feel like somebody's watching you? Is it close to midnight, with something evil lurking in the dark? Is there something strange in your neighborhood? Who you gonna call?

With Halloween less than a week away, YouTube on Wednesday released a list of the top 10 music videos most frequently added to Halloween playlists on the video-sharing website.

There's a 1980s flair to some of the entries, with Rockwell's 1984 stalker-y hit "Somebody's Watching Me" in the No.1 position, Ray Parker Jr.'s 1984 "Ghostbusters" theme at No.5, and Michael Jackson's 1983 "Thriller" at No.6.

But more modern songs help fill out the list too, with Rihanna, Panic at the Disco and Twenty One Pilots also nabbing spots.

The only artist with two songs making the list is also the most fittingly named for a Halloween playlist: Rob Zombie takes the No.2 spot with "Dragula" and the No.4 position with "Living Dead Girl."

Here's the complete list:

1. "Somebody's Watching Me," by Rockwell

2. "Dragula," by Rob Zombie

3. "Disturbia," by Rihanna

4. "Living Dead Girl," by Rob Zombie

5. "Ghostbusters," by Ray Parker Jr.

6. "Thriller," by Michael Jackson

7. "Heathens," by Twenty One Pilots

8. "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," by Backstreet Boys

9. "Zombie," by the Cranberries

10. "It's Almost Halloween," by Panic at The Disco