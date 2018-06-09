Michael Myers is back -- and his original victim is ready and waiting.

This is the first trailer for the latest reboot of John Carpenter's classic 1978 slasher movie, in which masked murderer Michael Myers once again terrorises the suburbs. The new movie, co-written by Danny McBride and directed by David Gordon Green, disregards the many, many previous sequels and picks up 40 years later as journalists visit the killer in prison -- which doesn't end well for anyone, obviously.

But the original movie's young star Jamie Lee Curtis also returns, and her scarred survivor Laurie Strode is determined to bring a gun to a slasher fight. What happens when unstoppable psycho meets immovable survivor?

Produced by horror behemoth Blumhouse, Halloween is set for release -- when else? -- in October 2018.