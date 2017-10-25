Half a million dishwashers recalled due to risk of fire

Chris Monroe/CNET

If you have a Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air or Thermador dishwasher, check here to make sure you don't have a faulty power cord. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall on Oct. 20 for just over 400,000 units after reports that power cords overheated.

There have been five instances of the malfunctioning power cords causing fires and property damage, but no injuries, the CPSC says. The affected units span the four brands listed above and were sold between January 2013 and May 2015. The CPSC initially recalled 149,000 units in October of 2015, but affected models were still reported.

If you bought a dishwasher in that window, click the link above for a list of affected model numbers. You can find your dishwasher model number on the inner door panel or the side panel. If your dishwasher is on the list, you should stop using it and contact BSH for a free inspection and repair.

Bosch did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.