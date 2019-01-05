Hackers leak personal data trove on Angela Merkel, top German politicians

Dan Kitwood/Getty / Getty Images

A massive data leak on hundreds of German politicians trickled out on Twitter for over a month before government officials caught wind of it.

The leak, posted by a Twitter user named @_0rbit, included personal information on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as phone numbers, documents, emails and addresses belonging to top German politicians.

The only German party that was not affected by the breach was Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country's far-right political group. The first post published on Dec. 1, and the hacker was posting daily updates until Twitter suspended the account on Friday.

It's unclear why no one was aware of the data leak until Friday.

Even though the Twitter account was suspended, the hacker provided multiple back-up links for people to download the leaked files. The takedown is a part of Twitter's new policy announced last October, where it would ban accounts that posted hacked materials.

"We are continuing to investigate this issue and our teams will take action where appropriate. Posting a person's private information without their permission or authorization is a direct and serious violation of the Twitter Rules," a spokesperson said in an email.

The hack affected German politicians at every level, from those in city government to European parliaments, Martina Fietz, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Merkel, told CBS News.

"The German government takes this incident very seriously," Fietz said on Friday.

Germany's federal office for information security, the BSI, said in a tweet on Friday that it was investigating the hack with the National Cyber Defense Center. It has not found any evidence that the government's network was affected by a cyberattack.

While the documents contain personal information like credit card numbers and private conversations, there haven't been any politically scandalous documents that have surfaced from the leak.

The German government warned that some of the leaked documents could have been doctored, and said it's still verifying all the leaked data.

The BSI is investigating if the data came from a single attack or multiple attacks over several years. Germany's parliament was hacked in 2015, which it attributed to the Russian government.

Hacking politicians has become a tactic for disrupting democracy, as the 2016 US presidential election demonstrated. Last July, the Department of Justice charged 12 Russian hackers for stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee. The hacked emails were posted on WikiLeaks, which included speeches from Hillary Clinton and conversations from her campaign manager, John Podesta.

"Following Wikileaks, and the hacking of Hillary Clinton's emails, we are seeing cyberattacks become a serious method to meddle in democratic processes," Max Heinemeyer, the director of threat hunting at cybersecurity company Darktrace, said. "However, the real motivations behind this attack currently remain unclear."