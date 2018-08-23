Hackers hit Democrats with page nearly identical to voter database

Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET

Hackers were caught making another attempt to break into the Democratic National Committee's servers.

The new hacking attempt came as an exact copy of Votebuilder, a service that hosts the DNC's voter database, according to CNN, which first reported the attempted hack.

The scheme -- commonly known as spear phishing -- was designed to trick a DNC member into clicking on the link, and give their login and password to hackers while believing they were just signing into the party's database.

NGP VAN, the organization that owns VoteBuilder, did not respond to a request for comment.

Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC through the same spearphishing method during the 2016 US presidential election, according to indictments against 12 Russian agents filed in July. Cyberattacks against the US election have only ramped up since, as Microsoft said on Monday that it foiled similar phishing schemes targeting conservative groups.

Tech companies, along with US agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, have ramped up efforts to protect elections against cyberattacks -- which are now coming from nations like China and Iran as well, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

The DNC is a clear example of the political chaos that can ensue in the wake of a targeted cyberattack -- but it's not willing to let history repeat itself. The organization did not respond to a request for comment.

The DNC learned about the new attack on Tuesday morning, after security researchers from Lookout, a mobile cybersecurity company, alerted them to it, CNN reported.

Lookout's "Phishing AI," artificial intelligence that automatically picks up on these attack campaigns, first discovered the attempt and reported it to Digital Ocean, a cloud provider, early on Tuesday. Digital Ocean did not respond to a request for comment.

The spoof page was almost impossible to distinguish from the original. It's still too early to tell who is behind the hack.

The DNC contacted the FBI after learning about the hacking attempt. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

Update at 11:28 a.m. PT: With details on how researchers found spoofed website.