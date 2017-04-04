Hacker Cap'n Crunch starts GoFundMe to pay for surgery

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Bitspiration/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Hackers used to be people who coughed a lot.

Then along came pioneers of the art like John Draper.

In the late '60s, he found a way to get free phone calls on AT&T, using a sophisticated hacking tool: a whistle that came from a box of Cap'n Crunch cereal. It happened to enjoy the very same tonal frequency as AT&T used to reset its phone lines.

Draper became known as Captain Crunch and was a hero to many, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Now, however, Draper is seriously ill. He and his friends have launched a GoFundMe page to help finance a nine-hour surgery, which he underwent on March 28, to alleviate the effects of a degenerative spinal disease.

Draper will have to undergo a four- to six-month recovery period. If he hadn't had the surgery, he risked paralysis. Even now that he's had it, it will only give him a 50 percent chance of leading normal life.

The campaign is seeking $15,000.

On Sunday, Draper took to his Facebook account to explain: "The money I make from that is going to allow me to hire somebody to bring me food and go shopping for me again."

As for his current condition, he said: "I am laying down in bed I cannot move, I have to depend on Siri. I want to thank you all for your concerns and wishes."

And now there's a need for more than just concerns and wishes.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.