Hacked NSA tools put Windows users at possible risk

Hackers leaks National Security Agency software tools designed to break into Windows computers.

Security
gettyimages-540848970.jpg

Hacking group Shadow Brokers claims to release NSA hacking tools.

 Getty Images

The hacking group known as Shadow Brokers claims to have released National Security Agency (NSA) malware designed to break into Windows computers. The software could make millions of Microsoft users vulnerable to malicious parties.

As reported by ZDNet, the NSA software is capable of hacking into and even controlling all versions of Windows computers except for those running Windows 10.

The NSA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But this isn't the first government agency to have have such tools and techniques leaked publicly. Just last month, stories broke of WikiLeaks releasing alleged techniques that the CIA had for breaking into phones, computers, cars and smart tvs.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

