Gwyneth Paltrow's weird, wacky Goop gets funding to go big

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is laughing all the way to the bank.

The actor's online site Goop -- often ridiculed for the New Age products it sells and advice it offers -- has received $50 million in private funding, according to Forbes. This is Goop's third investment round. In total, it's received $82 million.

Goop has become as well known for its founder as for the weird products and suggestions it offers. That includes a Tibetan singing bowl set ($185), a bag of "magically charged" stones ($85) and a misting bottle of psychic vampire repellant ($27). It's also been mocked for saying walking barefoot could cure insomnia and calling crystals "a timeless database of knowledge because they retain all the information they have ever been exposed to."

The latest funding will go toward international expansion, the company told Forbes, with a particular focus on growing its e-commerce sales to Europe and hosting overseas events.

Soon, anyone can get her hands that perfect jade yoni egg ($66) or adaptogenic protein powder to "feed the revolution within."




