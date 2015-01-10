Guy jumps in cold water to save his new Phantom 2 drone

Zwier Spanjer bought a fancy new DJI Phantom 2 drone, and wanted to take it out for a spin. His first flight almost ended in disaster, however, as the drone came falling from the sky into the body of water below.

Seeing the drone was headed for its untimely demise, Spanjer jumped into the water and reached his arm up to save his descending $700-plus gadget just before it landed. And that water had to be pretty cold, too, as Spanjer jumped in the water with his heavy winter coat still on. Fortunately, he had the good sense to throw the remote aside before leaping in, but we didn't see him ditch anything else so hopefully he didn't save his $700 drone while his $700 phone was still in his pocket.

Either way, Spanjer has a fun story to tell about his first drone flight. You can check out the video from his first flight in the video posted above, or if you want a good chuckle, check out Michael Schulte's man-drone romance version of it set to Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" below.

(Via Sploid)