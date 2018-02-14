Gunman shot dead by police after targeting YouTube stars

YouTube

An armed man drove 11 hours to break into the home of two YouTube personalities, forcing them to hide in a closet until police arrived and shot the home invader dead.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that local man Christopher Giles travelled to Austin, Texas, on 26 January and broke into the home of gamer and cosplayer Megan Turney and Gavin Free of YouTube channel Slo-Mo Guys. Hearing glass breaking, the couple hid and called 911. Austin Police officers confronted Giles as he drove away, hearing a gunshot from the car and returning fire.

Police found notes on Giles' phone recording threatening thoughts, particularly towards Free.

Free and Turney tweeted to thank Austin Police following the incident.