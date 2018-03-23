Gun channel moves to Pornhub after YouTube gun video ban

A channel devoted to firearms is moving its videos to adult content site Pornhub.

InRange TV announced its move to the popular porn-streaming site after YouTube said Monday it would begin cracking down on gun videos posted to its site. The new policy means people will no longer be able to watch or post videos that demonstrate how to assemble guns or that sell certain gun-related accessories.

The channel, which showcases gun reviews and accessories, said in a Facebook post Wednesday it's "decentralizing" its video content across multiple delivery networks.

"YouTube's newly released vague and one-sided firearms policy makes it abundantly clear that YouTube cannot be counted upon to be a safe harbor for a wide variety of views and subject matter," InRange TV wrote. "PornHub has a history of being a proactive voice in the online community, as well as operating a resilient and robust video streaming platform."

PornHub didn't immediately return a request for comment on the matter.

YouTube's decision to tighten restrictions on gun videos comes with heightened tension in the US gun debate. After 17 people were killed last month in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, anti-gun advocates have been pressuring tech companies to do more on gun control.

On Wednesday, link-sharing and discussion site Reddit removed several popular forums related to firearms as part of an update to the company's content policies that prohibit transactions involving some goods and services. Subreddits banned from the site under the new policy include r/GunDeals, r/GunsForSale and r/AKMarketplace.

