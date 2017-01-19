Giant wolfhound wags the world's longest dog tail

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Yes, there are some very goofy Guinness World Records on the books, including ones involving birthday candles and the number of functional gadgets on a cosplay suit. Guinness recently turned its attention to the fuzzier side of world records by recognizing an Irish wolfhound for having the world's longest dog tail.

The adorable anatomical freak of nature is named Keon. Guinness posted a video about the impressive pooch on Tuesday. His tail stretches out to 30.2 inches (76.8 centimeters) in length.

Guinness takes the measurement from the highest point on the top of the tail down to the tip of the bone, so any extra fur hanging off the end of the tail doesn't count toward the record.

Keon's family describes him as "a very nice dog" and a "gentle giant." He seems more interested in stealing pieces of bread off the table than in celebrating his tail-centric notoriety.

The previous record holder was also a wolfhound, but Keon's tail is 1.7 inches (4.5 centimeters) longer than that dog's waggy appendage. Keon's record appears in the 2017 edition of the Guinness book.

