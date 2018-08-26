Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories' movie starts filming (Stream Economy Ep. 16)

This week on Stream Economy we're kicking things off with news about the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie. Guillermo del Toro isn't directing it anymore, but he'll still produce it (plus he co-wrote the script). But will that be enough, or will this highly-anticipated film end up disappointing fans?

Over in the world of TV, we're excited about the news Brendan Fraser will play Robotman in the upcoming live action Doom Patrol TV show on DC's upcoming streaming service, DC Universe. If you're like us, though, you might not know a lot about Doom Patrol, so we did some research.

Gamescom opened this week in Germany to tens of thousands of video game fans, and Overwatch lovers of all ages got a mega treat this week - Blizzard dropped a new cinematic revolving around our favorite MEKA pilot, D.Va, and also announced a new control map coming soon to the game. Which hero should get the animated short treatment next?

And finally, our beloved curmudgeon Mark Serrels returns to yell about Chris Pine, Netflix's Outlaw King movie, Scottish accents and non-Scottish actors.

