Explosive new 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer has arrived!

Warning! If you wish to remain spoiler-free and you still don't know who is starring in this movie (other than the usual suspects), then turn back now. Seriously, do not press play.

Need another dose of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in your life? Thankfully a brand new trailer debuted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" tonight.

The trailer for this sequel to the popular 2014 superhero film has Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) in action blowing stuff up, running from said explosions, fighting the bad guys and more, all while cracking jokes.

The best part? Kurt Russell shows up at the end as Ego, and breaks the news to Star-Lord that he's his dad.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be released April 28 in the UK and May 5 internationally.