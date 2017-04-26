'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' music player is getting built into Doritos bags

In news that seems well-suited to April 1, Doritos and Marvel have announced a partnership that will see the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"-branded bags of Doritos that come equipped with a cassette-style music player.

Yeah.

Frito Lay via Billboard

As reported by Billboard, this is only meant to resemble a cassette player, though it does really play music. By plugging in headphones, you can listen to the movie's full soundtrack, with songs from Fleetwood Mac and George Harrison, among others. David Hasselhoff has a song on there as well, which somehow feels appropriate.

Based on the image above from Billboard, the bag will be available in at least the standard Nacho Cheese flavor, as Doritos has seemingly decided to forgo the superiority of Spicy Nacho.

These special bags won't be available in stores, instead being sold on Amazon while supplies last. A price was not shared, but you'll be glad to hear the bag can be recharged so that you aren't limited to a single battery's worth of listening sessions.

The bags go on sale here this Friday, April 28. On May 5, Doritos will host events in New York and Los Angeles where fans can win one of these bags.

As for the movie itself, it launches on May 5. For an idea of what to expect, read our "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" review.