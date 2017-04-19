'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' boasts five post-credit scenes

2:21 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Fans watching "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" might need a second popcorn just to get through all the post-credits scenes.

Press screenings of the long-awaited film included four after-movie scenes, but director James Gunn piped up on Twitter to say there'll actually be five once the Marvel sequel opens for real. Sounds like a fan's dream and an usher's nightmare.

"At least two of the five sort of set up important and cool things for the future, so if there's ever been a time to sit through the credits of a feature in cinemas, this is it," ScreenRant reports. "You'll also want to pay very close attention to the credits themselves! And get ready for the Stan Lee cameo of all Stan Lee cameos!"

There's been a ton of "Guardians" news lately -- the cast revealed a casting spoiler on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night, and also on Monday, Gunn said he's returning to write and direct a third film. Ooh child, indeed.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" opens April 28 in the UK and May 5 internationally.