If you sensed an occasional failure to communicate between the "Guardians of the Galaxy" (maybe Peter and Rocket arguing over tape while Groot runs off with the death button?) it's not due to a language barrier.

While none of the Guardians speak English, everyone except Groot has a language implant that translates what they're hearing and saying, "Guardians" director James Gunn revealed on Twitter on Tuesday.

It all started when Twitter user Sammy Ammons pointed out a scene in the first "Guardians" film that showed Peter Quill is equipped with a translator implant in his neck. (And also an itchy flip-off finger, maybe?)

hey! just noticed this from the 1st film. peter's alias 'Space Lord', and he has a translator implant which is why everyone speaks English! pic.twitter.com/1fcbf6idJq — SammyAmmons (@SammyAmmons) October 3, 2017

Gunn confirmed that none of the Guardians are speaking English, not even Earth-born Quill, who was abducted from the planet at a young age, and who certainly appreciates English-language pop songs.

Some fans were astonished by the revelation.

The translators should come in handy when the Guardians mingle with the Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity War," due out in May 2018. But never fear, the nuances of Groot's three-word delivery of "I am Groot!" resist the attempts of any translator implant, you've just gotta use context.