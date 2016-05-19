Grand Theft Auto V, closing in on Minecraft, ships 65 million units

Enlarge Image Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto is a major cultural touchstone, one of the best known games in the world. But exactly how popular is it?



Grand Theft Auto V, the latest game in the series, has now shipped 65 million units worldwide, publisher Take-Two Interactive said during an earnings briefing on Wednesday. It was originally released in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360 before being ported to the PS4 and Xbox One in 2014 and Windows in 2015.

It's now officially the fourth highest selling video game of all time, behind Tetris, Wii Sports and Minecraft. Wii Sports, it should be noted, was bundled with Nintendo's Wii console, so each sale of the system was counted as a sale for the game.

Minecraft is one step ahead of GTA V, with sales of over 70 million across PC, consoles and all mobile platforms. The block-crafting game should also have something of an asterisk next to its name though, as it sells for just $20, £14 or AU$20 on consoles and $6.99, £4.99 or AU$10.99 on iOS and Android. GTA V is a full-price title, going for around $45, £40 or AU$70.