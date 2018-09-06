Grim House of Cards teaser reveals Frank Underwood's fate

It's no surprise Frank Underwood, the conniving politician who previously lurked at the heart of Netflix's political intrigue drama House of Cards, isn't going to get a quiet off-screen retirement on a beach somewhere.

Netflix dropped a teaser on Wednesday that lays out Frank's fate in no uncertain terms. He's dead. Very dead. Dead and buried.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

"You should have known," Netflix wrote in a tweet to go along with the video showing Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, talking to her deceased husband's headstone and saying, "When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

House of Cards returns to Netflix on Nov. 2 for a sixth and final season to wrap up the story minus actor Kevin Spacey. Netflix dropped Spacey following allegations of sexual assault and harassment, and announced Wright's character would become the focus of the last season.

Fans had been speculating how Netflix would handle Francis J. Underwood's departure. Now we know, though the details of his death will no doubt be revealed when the series returns.