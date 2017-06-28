Greenpeace slams Apple, Samsung tech for poor repairability

Josh Miller/CNET

Environmental activist organization Greenpeace has teamed up with repair gurus iFixit to rate a selection of 40 phones, laptops and tablets for the ability to make common repairs that might extend their lifespans, keep them out of landfills and make it possible to easily recycle the parts. Popular products from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft did not fare well. (Download the PDF of the report here.)

The devices were graded on four areas: battery replaceability, display replaceability, tools required and availability of spare parts.

Unsurprisingly, modular phones were more highly rated; sadly, no one really wants them. And the iPhones actually weren't bad -- it's the iPads and MacBooks that drag down Apple's overall reputation.

But Samsung's latest phone, the Galaxy S8, and the Microsoft Surface products that were tested look like big hunks of unrepairability.

On the flip side, the HP and Dell laptops and two-in-ones it looked at were some of the best. This is also what you'd expect, since the models chosen are targeted at enterprise users who have IT departments who want to be able to fix them.

In conjunction with the report, Greenpeace entreats Samsung, Apple and LG to "give us repairable and long-lasting products!"

Apple, Samsung and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.