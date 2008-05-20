CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Green-tech news harvest: Wind-powered sports car

Also: Is there an ethanol smear campaign?; climate change means higher utility rates, study says; smart oil fields; test drive for the Chevy Volt; and a cheap way to make silicon solar panels more efficient.

Here's a sampling of recent green-tech news:

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real