Green-tech news harvest: Wind-powered sports car

Here's a sampling of recent green-tech news:
- Sony Unveils Ultrasmall Hybrid Fuel Cell -- Tech-On
Sony looks to put fuel cells in gadgets, following a prototype that Sharp demonstrated last week that uses methanol as a fuel.
- Canon patents fuel cell-powered cameras -- Crave -- CNET Asia
Fuel cells are coming to consumer electronics, it seems. Quite a bit of activity on this front in the past week.
- Oil Left in the Ground -- Technology Review
We have smart grids--why not have "smart oil fields?" Interest in existing oil fields, where as much as 75 percent of the total oil still remains, is growing for geopolitical and economic reasons.
- Administration allies strike against ethanol critics -- MarketWatch
A "smear campaign" against ethanol? Secretary of the Agriculture Department says ethanol mandates are needed to diversify the U.S.'s fuel supply. Suspending mandates wouldn't lower food prices all that much, he says.
- Reality Check: Consumers Unlikely to Pay Much More for Green -- WSJ.com
Climate change will hit our pocket books in the form of higher utility rates. What to do? Efficiency is best option, but after that, opinions seem to split.
- Ecotricity CEO's Electric Car Is "Not Another Tesla" -- TreeHugger
A British wind mogul wants to build a "wind-powered sports car." Two top requirements are that it's not "crap" like today's electric cars, has a range of 150 miles, and goes fast: "naught to 60 in 4 seconds." Here's a short video clip:
- New World Record For Efficiency For Solar Cells -- ScienceDaily
European researchers boost polysilicon solar cell efficiency from 21.9 to 23.2 percent by adding a layer of aluminum oxide. It's a significant boost done with an inexpensive material, they say.
- Chevy Volt: Traveling Public Roads and Hitting Its Mark -- AutoObserver
Chevy Volt goes 40 miles on a battery in test drives in a mule chassis. The plug-in hybrid sports car is due out in 2010.
