Watch a great white shark interrupt police in Australia

No big deal. South Australian police were just doing the rounds at Tapley Shoal, 9 nautical miles east of Edithburgh, when a great white shark decided to swim past.
That's not terrifying at all. Everything's fine here.
The police were on the lookout for recreational boats, checking registrations and drug testing operations. Just normal police work. They certainly didn't expect to run into a shark almost as big as the boat itself.
The boat, Police Launch Investigator 2, measures in at 5.7 metres (18 feet). In an interview with ABC Radio Adelaide, Mark Oaks, who was fishing nearby, estimated that the shark was roughly "4.5- to 5-metres long" (14.7- to 16.4-feet long).
No thanks.
