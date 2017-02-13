Grammy Awards' crazy fashions are the real award-winners

This story is about a breaking news event and will be updated.

Sure, the Grammy Awards are about the music, but as with any awards show, the fashions often take center stage. Even before the show kicked off Sunday night, outlandish outfits were grabbing headlines on social media.

Going for the gold

Singer CeeLo Green's outfit drew comparisons to candy, Star Wars droids and everything in-between.

Politics are everywhere

Singer Joy Villa, who wasn't nominated but attended the show, made waves with a red, white and blue gown that featured President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," on the front, and the name "Trump" on the back. Naturally, both sides of the political aisle were completely indifferent to the message -- ha ha ha, just kidding.

Skirting the issue

Politics didn't seem to tie in to performer Girl Crush's dress, which featured a skirt made from colorful plastic balls.

Under where?

When Twenty One Pilots won pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out," members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun took off their pants on the way to the stage. Apparently the duo once sat around and watched the show without pants in their pre-fame days, and made a pact that if they ever won, they'd accept the award pantsless. Some found it touching, others found it bizarre.

Here comes the sun

And then there was pregnant-with-twins Beyonce, who lit up the stage in a golden shimmery outfit and headpiece -- and a perilous looking chair-tip that had some of her fans frightened.





