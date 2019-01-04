Gourmia

Countertop kitchen appliance maker Gourmia is showing off its newest smart kitchen products at CES in Las Vegas next week. The company makes dozens of kitchen appliances and the newest addition, announced Thursday, is a smart multicooker. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands and automation through the Gourmia app. It joins the already available sous vide, air fryer and coffee maker in Gourmia's connected appliance lineup.

Gourmia's free mobile app for iOS and Android controls smart kitchen appliances from anywhere you have an internet connection. With Mia, users can remotely manage cook modes, cook times and temperatures, find recipe ideas and receive alerts.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility means you can say, "Alexa, ask Mia" or, "Hey Google, ask Mia" to perform a specific step in using a Gourmia appliance. That middleman in the assistant request is annoying, but more and more companies are finding ways to eliminate it, and we can hope Gourmia has plans to do so.

The 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker popular modes like sauté, roast, bake, sous vide, yogurt, warming, slow cook, stew, steam, rice and manual. A simple display with presets and adjustable controls, a large heat-resistant glass lid, and a recipe book all come standard. The multicooker's nonstick interior pot (like the one we loved from Crock Pot) keeps dishes like rice from creating a stuck-on mess.

Gourmia also displayed its smart digital air fryer and coffee maker and grinder at CES. Those products also work with Gourmia's app and are available now on Gourmia's website. The 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker is scheduled for release early this year. Gourmia's existing multicookers range from $180 to $300.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

14 questions CES 2019 has to answer: The issues dominating the tech landscape.