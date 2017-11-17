Why did the chicken cross the road? To unplug from the internet.

Adding to its year of pop-culture weirdness, KFC is now selling a $10,000 "internet escape pod" wrapped in a creepily long-armed and long-legged Colonel Sanders figure.

"We've come up with several technologically advanced, creative experiences for our customers and fans this year," said George Felix, director of KFC's US advertising. "But even we feel the burden of technology during the holiday season. So we decided to go in the opposite direction and create an anti-technology product, using technology, to help one lucky buyer literally escape the holiday chaos."

The dome-shaped pod holds "four adults, and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken," the company says. It's made from steel and stainless-steel mesh, with the colonel's figure created from "8-pound high-density architectural foam and enamel paint."

KFC warns that the pod may not be perfect as far as keeping the internet out. "Upon installation, every effort will be taken to ensure it fully blocks your device," the statement reads. "You have the colonel's word."

Or, you know, you could just put down your device for a while and spend the $10,000 on something else. That'd buy a lot of chicken.

If you're counting up KFC's weird stunts this year, they include chicken-scented bath bombs, its Twitter account following 11 herbs and spices (five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb), plus its gift of a truly personalized portrait to a man who discovered the Twitter stunt.