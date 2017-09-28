Watch GoPro's 'The Moment' launch event here live

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

GoPro will broadcast its 2017 launch event live from San Francisco, today, Sept. 28. GoPro CEO Nick Woodman will take the stage at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, but viewers can start tuning in here at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET for the live stream.

At the event, called "The Moment," Woodman is expected to announce the Hero 6 Black, which he teased during the company's second-quarter financial announcement at the beginning of August.

Recent leaks suggest the camera will feature a custom-made GoPro GP1 processor, which will improve image stabilization and double the Hero 5 Black's frame-rate capabilities, letting the Hero 6 Black capture 4K-resolution video at up to 60 frames per second as well as full HD-resolution video at 240fps for slow-motion clips. Faster 5GHz Wi-Fi for quick mobile transfers is also rumored.

Leaks also point to a firmware update for its Karma drone that will add compatibility with the new camera as well as Follow and Watch modes that will use GPS to track a subject. Those options were noticeably absent considering its competition including category leader DJI had them for some time already when the Karma was released last year.

We're in San Francisco for the launch, so stay tuned after the event for full details on the announcements.