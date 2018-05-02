You love your GoPro camera and you love Instagram, but if you've ever tried to get the two to work together, you probably don't love the experience.

GoPro worked with Instagram to simplify sharing by integrating a direct link to Instagram Stories from the GoPro app. The new feature was shared on stage at F8, Facebook's developer conference.

With the updated app, you can now select a photo or video from within it and tap Share and then the Instagram Stories option. The app then gives you the option of a vertical crop (currently on iOS only) and for video you can trim your clip to share only what you want. When you're done, you can post your Instagram Story right from there, or send it via Instagram Direct.

GoPro has been focused for more than a year on making it easier for its users to get photos and videos off its cameras, edited and uploaded to social networks. In January, it updated its cloud service, GoPro Plus, to allow mobile uploads. And last year it made several updates to its mobile app to take all the effort out of editing.

