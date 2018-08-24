Al Drago / Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr on Thursday rejected an offer from Google's senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, to testify on election security next month, the senator's office confirmed to CNET. Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter will appear before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Sept. 5 to testify on election security. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are expected to appear on behalf of their respective companies, but Walker's offer to attend on behalf of Google was turned down.

"I told them I wasn't accepting the senior vice president," Burr told The Washington Post.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.