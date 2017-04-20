Google's parent company wants 10K volunteers for health study

Enlarge Image Verily

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, will launch a study to collect health data from 10,000 volunteers, the company announced today. The study is part of an initiative called Project Baseline that aims to "test and develop new tools and technologies to access, organize and activated health information," according to a media release about the study. The health information will help the company define a baseline of health and gain a better understanding of risk factors for disease.

Verily Life Sciences, which is a part of Alphabet, will work with Duke University School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine on the study. Project Baseline will begin enrolling participants in the next few months, who will be followed for at least four years.

Data collected will be built on Google computing infrastructure and hosted on Google Cloud Platform. De-identified Project Baseline study data will be available to qualified researchers in the future, the media release said.