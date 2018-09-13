Fans of Inbox by Gmail will have to learn to love the plain-old Gmail app.
On Wednesday, Google announced that it's discontinuing Inbox at the end of March 2019.
Unveiled in 2014, Google's Inbox offered a more personalized email app than the standard Gmail app. It brought functions like snoozing emails, AI-powered Smart Reply and organized folder bundles. With these features, Inbox aimed to give users a better experience when dealing with their email. Inbox also gave Google a chance to test out new features before bringing them to Gmail.
But when Google gave Gmail a major overhaul this year, it absorbed a lot of features that made Inbox special. Because of this Google says that it's bidding farewell to Inbox in order to focus solely on Gmail.
Although you still have a few more months until Inbox disappears, Google is giving Inbox users a transition guide in order to make the change to the new Gmail easier.
Discuss: Google's Inbox by Gmail app will go away forever March 2019
