Google's Game of the Year tests your search trend savvy

Google

If you think you've got your finger on the pulse of the people, here's your chance to find out.

Google's Game of the Year, out Tuesday, puts your knowledge of search trends in the hot seat.

To play the game, you answer questions about search trends, like whether people searched Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or pop singer Justin Bieber more (the answer probably won't surprise you), or, whose Met Gala dress was the most searched (actress Blake Lively took that honor).

Some trends you'll probably be familiar with-- like the all-consuming debate about Yanny v. Laurel. Or Slime. Others... well, do you know which state searched "fall equinox ritual" the most?

And if you're feeling particularly confident, you can challenge your friends.