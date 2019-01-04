Google's Fuchsia OS will seemingly support Android apps

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Looks like Google won't make your Android apps obsolete whenever it switches to the Fuchsia operating system.

A file posted on the Android Open Source Project suggests that the search giant is implementing a specially made version of Android Runtime (ART) -- the architecture used by the apps -- in the upcoming operating system, as previously reported by 9to5Google.

"These targets are used to build ART for Fuchsia. They differ from usual Android devices as they do not target specific hardware. They will produce a fuchsia package (.far file)," the entry says.

A .far file is Fuchsia's equivalent to Android's APK, 9to5Google noted.

Fuchsia may replace Android and Chrome OS in the coming years, but we don't know when it'll actually arrive. The company previously said Fuchsia is just "one of many experimental open-source projects," but didn't indicate a timeline for its release.

However, letting people continue to use their Android apps would certainly make a transition to the new OS easier.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

