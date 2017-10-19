Google's adorable Doodle honours Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist

Google/Screenshot by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 107th birthday of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, a Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist, famous for his theory on the evolution of stars.

"The Chandrasekhar limit," Google writes on its blog, "explains that when a star's mass is lighter than 1.4 times that of the sun, it eventually collapses into a denser stage called a white dwarf. When heavier than 1.4, a white dwarf can continue to collapse and condense, evolving into a black hole or a supernova explosion."

"Today we honor the original starman whose universal theories propel current space research and modern astronomy on their ambitious missions."

This is, of course, all illustrated with an adorable animation of a star wishing to be heavier on a set of scales in order to continue down its road of evolution.

The Doodle can be seen in the UK, US and Australia.