Google 'won't fix' an Android P bug that kills Pixel XL fast charging

Josh Miller

With Google's Android 9.0 Pie OS update fresh out of the oven, some Pixel owners have already run into a bug that Google apparently won't fix.

Several Pixel XL owners have reported that their phones have stopped fast-charging ever since they upgraded to Android Pie. The bug was added to Google's Issue Tracker, but labeled "Won't Fix (infeasible)" after Google looked into the problem.

Since then, more people have run into the issue and again brought it to Google's attention. While the bug seems to affect mostly Pixel XL owners, people have run into the problem on the original Pixel as well.

Hopefully Google will keep working on the fast-charging bug despite the initial "won't fix" diagnosis.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.