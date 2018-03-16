CNET también está disponible en español.

Google will start testing playable in-game ads

The company is launching mini-games that will reward players, as well as multi-option video ads that let players choose what they want to watch.

Google is upping its ad game.

Google is testing playable in-game ads.

The company announced on Thursday that it's testing playable in-game ads, according to TechCrunch. Players can engage with a mini-game and be rewarded with extra lives or other incentives. 

Google is also launching multiple-option video ads, which allow you to pick which ad you want to watch in return for game rewards. 

In addition, it's extending its Universal Ad Campaigns tool beginning in May, so that developers can target people who have similar interests to their top customers. The feature will utilize Google's machine learning tools to identify potential players. 

Google will also be experimenting with video ads for apps in its Play store

The announcement comes ahead of the Game Developers Conference, which kicks off next week. It demonstrates Google's efforts to come up with new ways to deliver ads as companies compete for attention. 

