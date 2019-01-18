Google will pay Fossil $40 million for smartwatch tech

César Salza / CNET

Google will buy a secret smartwatch tech from Fossil.

Design company Fossil on Thursday said Google will pay it $40 million for Fossil's intellectual property related to a smartwatch technology. Fossil's research and development team responsible for transferring the IP will join Google as well.

"We've built and advanced a technology that has the potential to improve upon our existing platform of smartwatches," said Greg McKelvey, executive vice president and chief strategy and digital officer at Fossil, in a release. "Together with Google, our innovation partner, we'll continue to unlock growth in wearables."

The deal is expected to close later this month, though it's unclear what exactly this technology is. Google declined to comment further.

Fossil and Google have put out a few smartwatches. The fashion company's latest, Fossil Sport, was a Google Wear OS smartwatch that came out in November last year. But the watch had Qualcomm's newest 3100 wearable chip to make its battery life longer.

Google last year showed that the search giant and its partners like Fossil emphasized more on fitness when they designed their smartwatches. The devices' fitness-tracking feature, Google Fit, was revamped with new Move Minutes and Heart Point goals.

"Wearables, built for wellness, simplicity, personalization and helpfulness, have the opportunity to improve lives by bringing users the information and insights they need quickly, at a glance," said Stacey Burr, vice president of product management at Wear OS by Google, in the release. "The addition of Fossil Group's technology and team to Google demonstrates our commitment to the wearables industry by enabling a diverse portfolio of smartwatches and supporting the ever-evolving needs of the vitality-seeking, on-the-go consumer."