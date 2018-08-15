Google will fix the Pixel XL fast charging bug after all

Josh Miller

While Android users are eager to test out Google's brand-new Android Pie update, some owners of the original Pixel and Pixel XL found that the new OS killed their phone's ability to fast charge.

But when the Pixel owners brought up the issue to Google, the company deemed the bug "infeasible" and that they "won't fix" it. Now Google has gone back on the problem and said they are working on a solution.

A Google spokesperson told CNET the following:

"We're aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie. The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behavior. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks."

This is much more hopeful than Google's "infeasible" diagnosis. Google has also changed the issue tracker page and removed the "won't fix" status.

Look for a solution in the coming weeks.