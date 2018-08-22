CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google wants you to start exercising more (The 3:59, Ep. 446)

Google's got new ways to let you track your activity, Microsoft has spotted an election-meddling attempt, and we check out the Oppo Find X phone.

359446b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Google wants you to start exercising more (The 3:59,...
4:59

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Google wants you to start exercising more (The 3:59, Ep. 446)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Microsoft's CEO on helping a faded legend find a 'sense of purpose'