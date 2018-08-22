On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google Fit adds new features, called Move Minutes and Heart Points.
- Microsoft shuts down several fake websites, including two that mimicked American conservative groups.
- A look at the Oppo Find X phone, with its pop-up camera and nearly bezel-less display.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Discuss: Google wants you to start exercising more (The 3:59, Ep. 446)
