That video there on your screen, the one demanding to be watched -- is it basically just gonna eat a few minutes of your life for no good reason?

That's the question Google wants to help you answer with a new search feature in its mobile app for Android and its Chrome browser for Android.

Now, if you do a Google search on your phone in either the app or Chrome, results in the video section will show not a static thumbnail image, but a snippet of the clip. The idea is to help you decide if you should click to the video or not. After all, more and more of the content we ingest online is taking the form of short film clips.

Google started rolling out the change on Friday and said the feature would be available more widely next week. The snippets play only if you're on a Wi-Fi connection, so they shouldn't affect data fees from your phone company.

What's that you say? Autoplay videos make you wanna scream? Relax (and don't scream); Google says you can simply turn off this feature by way of the settings menu in the Google app or in Chrome.