In the entirety of human history, nobody has ever fallen off the edge of a flat Earth, because the Earth is round. A small but stubborn group of holdouts still believe the Earth is flat, and it seems like someone on the Google Translate team wants to call them out.

We spotted the translation anomaly on a Reddit thread dropped in the r/funny discussion group. When you ask Google Translate to translate "I am a flat-Earther" from English into French, it returns with "Je suis un fou." Translate that back to English again and you get "I'm a crazy person."

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Google Translate has no problem with the individual words. It turns "flat" into "plat" and "Earth" into "terre."

So far, it seems French may be the only language that makes such an extreme change. If you try this with Spanish, you get "Soy un terrero plano," which Google helpfully translates back as "I am a flat land."

In German, it gives us "Ich bin ein flacher Erdenmensch," which turns back into "I am a flat-Earth human." At least that's closer to the original intent.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson blames a failed education system for the rise in people who believe the planet is flat like a pancake. The flat-Earth movement has picked up its pace in recent years fueled by celebrities like musician B.o.B. and the ease of sharing flat-Earth theories across the internet.

So is the Google French translation just an example of an amusing machine mistake, or is it some sort of commentary disguised as an Easter egg? Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.