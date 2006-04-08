Today Google released a new Google Toolbar 2 beta for Firefox users. With search built into Firefox, you might wonder why it's necessary to have a toolbar, but often I want to search Google News or Google Images and not the default Google search engine; the new toolbar allows me to direct my search queries to those companion sites directly. The Google Toolbar 2 beta for Firefox includes AutoLink, AutoFill, WordTranslator, SpellCheck, PageRank Display, Highlight Search Terms, and Word Find Buttons, and it adds RSS subscriptions, plus a preview of a new Safe Browsing (antiphishing) feature. Another new feature automatically opens your Gmail accounts whenever you click mailto links within a given page. See this support page for details on the individual features.