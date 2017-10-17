Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Google will work to fix Android devices that are impacted by a newly discovered security flaw called KRACK, the company said Monday.

"We're aware of the issue, and we will be patching any affected devices in the coming weeks," Google said in a statement.

The weakness in the WPA2 protocol, designed to protect wireless networks and devices, was discovered by computer security academic Mathy Vanhoef, ZDNet reported on Monday.

KRACK stands for Key Reinstallation Attack. The protocol is central to most modern Wi-Fi devices, such as computers, phones and routers. This places virtually all wireless-enabled devices at risk.