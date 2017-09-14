Google teases Pixel 2 announcement date for Oct. 4

The season for phone announcements is upon us, and Google is jumping in.

A page from Google teases "Thinking about changing phones?" with a blank space and a date set for Oct. 4. That's exactly one year from when Google announced its first flagship phones, the Pixel and Pixel XL.

So three weeks from now, get ready to meet the Pixel 2, the anticipated sequel to those earlier Google devices that some rumors suggest will have a squeezable frame. Google is hinting at what its new phone will deliver with its "Ask More" campaign, including a video the search engine giant released Thursday morning.

Some rhetorical questions the video asked: What's wrong with my phone's battery? Why is my phone always out of storage? Why does my phone take so many blurry photos? Why doesn't my phone understand me? Why can't my phone update itself? Why is my smartphone so dumb?

For now, we'll have to wait to find out what kind of answers we'll get. Google did not respond to a request for comment.