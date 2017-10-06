Google takes on Apple with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Pixel Buds and Google Home Max (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 104)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 104 Your browser does not support the audio element.

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

It's the 6th Anniversary of Steve Job's passing - Tim Cook tweets

Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.” pic.twitter.com/7aOCPkwU0U — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2017

Google's parade of new products (Tech Today)

Google Pixel 2 reviewed: Sets new record for overall smartphone camera quality

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ties iPhone 8 Plus in DxOMark camera ranking

APPLE PATCHES AND UPDATES:

Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13 Supplemental Update With Fix for APFS Disk Utility Bug and Keychain Vulnerability

Study Finds Significant Number of Macs Running Out-of-Date Firmware Susceptible to Critical Exploits

Apple Releases iOS 11.0.2 Update With Fix for iPhone 8 Crackling Earpiece Issue

More Incidents Surface of iPhone 8 Plus Devices Burst Open Due to Possible Battery Failure

Apple Investigating Two Possible iPhone 8 Plus Battery Failures

Apple Releases watchOS 4.0.1 Update for Series 3 Models With Fix for Cellular Bug

iOS 11 adoption - (Graph)

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS and LTE Models Now in Stores

iPHONE X:

Apple Receives FCC Approval for iPhone X Ahead of October 27 Pre-Orders

KGI: TrueDepth Camera Gives Apple 2.5 Year Lead Over Android Competitors

Apple Employees Testing Apple Pay Cash Internally in iOS 11.1

Samsung Expected to Earn $4B More Making iPhone X Parts Than Galaxy S8 Parts

Siri says the national anthem of Bulgaria is 'Despacito'

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.