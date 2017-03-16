Google Street View goes into the belly of a volcano

Starting today, Google Street View includes a deep dive below sidewalks and streets -- specifically, 360-degree pictures of the inside of a volcano, according to a post on Google's blog. This is the first time Google Street View has gone beneath the Earth's surface.

The pictures come 400 meters (roughly 1,300 feet) into the Marum crater on the island Ambrym. Ambrym is one of the 80 small islands that makes up the country of Vanuatu, which is more than 1,000 miles (about 1,610 kilometers) from the coast of Australia. There are also views of the island's community and coastline.