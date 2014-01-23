Google Search now reveals semisecret origins of sites

Google

Google has begun to leverage its Knowledge Graph directly into search results, the company announced on Wednesday.

The implementation, which begins rolling out today, will provide background information on the person or organization behind the Web site. On the search results page, a gray drop-down arrow and text with the name of the site's makers will appear next to the green URL text.

Google's Knowledge Graph is the company's collection of raw data interwoven with contextual relevancy, and fuels many of its most recent projects -- most notably, Google Now.

Bart Niechwiej, the search engineer who made the announcements, said Google will continue to add relevant site data from the Knowledge Graph to the search results page.

While he said that the point of including the data is to help you choose the right site to click on, it looks like it will provide another level of authentication to results and cut down on exposure to malicious sites.